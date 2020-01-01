The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory is investigating a criminal case instituted against residents of a neighboring region. Two brothers are suspected of a series of thefts of control panels from asphalt pavers used at the construction of roads in cities and districts of the Territory.

Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory detained the offenders on the territory of the region adjacent to the Stavropol Territory with the power support by the OMON of the Rosgvardia.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the accomplices deliberately searched for places where road works were carried out, at night they drove up in a car to the designated areas and, taking advantage of the absence of personnel, dismantled and stole electronic units from road machines. Thus, they disabled eight asphalt pavers, paralyzing the work of six large road construction companies.

With account of the fact that the cost of one control panel starts from several hundred thousand rubles, according to preliminary estimates only, the amount of damage caused to the victims exceeded 3.2 million rubles.

In addition, without the important detail, complex equipment would remain inoperable for a long time, and sometimes required additional repairs, since the offenders did not always act carefully during dismantling.

According to the detainees, they sold the stolen property by placing advertisements for the sale on one of the major Internet services.

The General Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Stavropol Territory instituted 6 criminal proceedings on features of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which have been combined into one proceeding. Both the suspects are currently taken to custody.

The investigator assigned a number of examinations and other procedural actions aimed at documenting the illegal activities of citizens.

In addition, the police establish the involvement of the detainees in committing similar crimes outside the Stavropol Territory.