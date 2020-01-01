“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region, together with colleagues from the Novosibirsk Region, detained a previously convicted man suspected of fraud involving the use of electronic means of payment.

According to investigators, the offender created websites of non-existent credit organizations. With their help, citizens could submit a request for on-line lending, after which they received a call from the suspect. The man introduced himself as a bank manager and said that a favorable interest rate was available only after the payment of the sum insured and commission. Having received payment in an amount of 10 to 100 thousand rubles, he stopped contacts.

Investigators of police territorial bodies initiated criminal cases on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 159.3 of the RF Criminal Code.

The police found that the funds received from the victims were cashed in the Novosibirsk Region. The administration of the sites of false banks was also carried out there. As a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was detained in a rented flat in Novosibirsk. With respect to him a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

During the search, 12 bank cards, 40 mobile phones, SIM cards, cash, as well as an unregistered OSA traumatic pistol and cartridges to it were found and seized.

There is reason to believe that the defendant may be involved in at least four episodes of fraudulent actions against residents of the Omsk Region.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.