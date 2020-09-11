Officers of the Division to Counter Organized Crime of the MIA Administration for the Primorsky Territory received information that an unidentified group of persons conspired to kidnap and subsequently execute a contract murder of a 50-year-old man, a native of a Central Asian Country.

During the search operations in the forest belt near the Emar Bay in the suburbs of Vladivostok, employees of the organized crime division of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police organized an ambush. At the moment when the abducted man, whose hands and feet were tied with tape, and with a gag in his mouth, was being removed from the car, the police detained the abductors.

Police officers detained all the members of the organized inter-ethnic group (immigrants from the Central Asian countries and the North Caucasian region, aged from 35 to 50), as well as the customer who had a personal dislike for the victim.

On this fact, the investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Primorsky Territory instituted a criminal case under part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For abduction of a person committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, the Russian law provides for liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.