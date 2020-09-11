Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic, with the power support by the “Grom” special unit, on suspicion of drug trafficking, detained in the village of Khokhryaki a 35-year-old resident of the Kirov Region, previously convicted for similar crimes. During a body search of the suspect, the police found a package with a synthetic drug weighing 250 grams. The detainee explained that he was a cache-filler of an on-line store, he had taken the prohibited substance near the village of Khokhryaki for the purpose of subsequent sale.

In the course of further operational-search measures, operatives detained two more residents of the Kirov Region, born in 1990 and born in 1992. It has been established that the suspects came to Udmurtia with the aim of criminal activity. The offenders rented a car and an apartment in a house located on Petrov Street in Izhevsk, where they packed up drugs and subsequently sold them through caches on the territory of the republic. In a rented apartment, the police found packing material, scales, and also drugs.

A criminal case was initiated with regard to the fact of attempted illegal drug trafficking on a large scale. The suspects were taken to a temporary custody. This crime presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.