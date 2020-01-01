The investigative unit of the regional MIA Administration initiated 18 criminal cases against a 27-year-old manager of one of the banks. An employee of a financial institution is suspected of 9 episodes of theft of money from bank accounts and the same number of episodes of illegal access to computer information.

As established by investigators of the MIA of Russia Regional Administration together with officers of the “K” division, the offender, using his official position, issued bank cards to bank clients without their knowledge, to which he then transferred money from their savings accounts and cashed them through ATMs. The suspect was looking for his victims mostly among elderly clients who made long-term deposits and did not appear at the bank's office for a long time.

According to the investigation, 9 people suffered from the offender's actions, and the total of the stolen money amounted to 3 million rubles. Investigators of the MIA of Russia regional Administration and operatives of the “K” division, with the assistance of the bank's security service, seized financial documents and computer equipment, carried out forensic examinations, as well as other operational measures and investigative actions.

The suspect confessed and explained that he had lost the stolen money at sports betting. Investigation of criminal cases initiated under part 3 of Article 272 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal access to computer information” and paragraph “d” of part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft committed from a bank account” continues.