Officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region carried out control and supervisory measures on the territory of a shopping facility in the Voroshilovsky District of the city of Volgograd. As a result of the measures taken, two citizens of Transcaucasian republics were identified, living in the region without migration registration. On this fact, in relation to the receiving party, administrative materials were drawn up for failure to fulfill obligations in connection with the migration registration.

In addition, over the current week, the divisions on migration issues revealed 8 crimes related to fictitious registration at the place of residence or at the place of stay both of citizens of the Russian Federation and foreign citizens and stateless persons, as well as fictitious registration of foreign citizens and persons without citizenship.

So, during the raids in the Dubovsky District, 10 foreign workers harvesting vegetables on the territory of an agricultural enterprise were identified. Foreigners worked and lived in temporary structures directly on the agricultural lands. According to documents, the workers were supposed to live in a household in one of the villages of the Dubovsky District. The owner of the house fictitiously registered the workers, not intending to provide them with living quarters for permanent residence.

On all the facts, checks are carried out and the issue of initiating criminal cases is being considered on the grounds of a crime under Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen at the place of stay in residential premises in the Russian Federation”. The maximum punishment provided for by law for the commission of this act is a 3 years term in prison.