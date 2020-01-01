“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol, in cooperation with representatives of regional divisions of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of offenders who are suspected of illegal manufacturing of various modifications of firearms and storing of explosives.

It was preliminarily established that the owner of the workshop for the production of tombstones, together with his acquaintance, a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, organized two underground arms workshops on the territory of their households.

During searches at the defendants’ places of residence, nine pieces of firearms and their main parts as well as devices for silent shooting (silencers) were found.

In addition, the police seized more than five hundred cartridges of various calibers for the Dragunov sniper rifle, Degtyarev and Kalashnikov machine guns, machine guns of the Great Patriotic War (MG-34, MG-42), as well as over forty kilograms of explosives and blanks for the manufacture of firearms.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 223, 222 and Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.