“Officers of the MIA of Russia “K” Administration suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of fraudulent actions in the provision of real estate agent services.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders organized a real estate agency and received money from citizens for the provision of services of finding required apartments for rent. However, the members of the group did not fulfill their obligations, and the clients were not provided with housing.

The Investigation Administration of the IA Administration for the Southern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

Currently, as a result of operational-search activities, the alleged organizer of the unlawful activities has been detained.

During searches in the metropolitan office of the organization, computer and cash register equipment, mobile phones, documents and electronic information carriers were seized.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish additional episodes of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.