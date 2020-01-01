In Vladikavkaz, the police completed the investigation of a criminal case against the chief accountant of an enterprise specializing in the sale of building materials, accused of committing a crime under part 1 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Evasion of taxes and fees payable by an organization, committed on a large scale”.

ES &CC officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Republic of North Ossetia-Alania established that the 34-year-old defendant, who at that time held the position of an accountant of a commercial company, exercising the actual management of the financial and economic activities of the organization, in violation of the requirements of the tax legislation of the Russian Federation, did not submit to the Inter-District Inspectorate of the FTS of Russia for the city of Vladikavkaz, VAT returns for the 3rd and 4th quarters of 2019. Thus, she avoided paying taxes in the amount of more than 19 million rubles.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, the unlawful activity of the offender was suppressed by the police.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.