The Central District Court of the City of Novokuznetsk delivered its verdict in the criminal case against a 24-year old resident of Novosibirsk. He was charged with committing crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code “Fraud”, part 2 of Article 173.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal formation (creation, reorganization) of a legal entity” and part 1 of Article 306 of the Russian Criminal Code “Knowingly false denunciation”.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for Novokuznetsk established that the defendant had attempted a theft of a large sum of money from an industrial enterprise. To do that, he used a fictitious company, which was created by him for the purpose of formal document flow and obtaining an unjustified tax benefit. The fraudster used forged documents, according to which the company headed by him delivered a batch of rolled metal to one of the factories. The swindler submitted copies of those documents to the court with a claim to recover the debt for the allegedly delivered product. However, the industrial enterprise did not receive any goods, so it turned to the police. The court satisfied the claims of the plaintiff and issued a writ of execution to the defendant to recover more than 10.5 million rubles. However, thanks to the timely intervention of police officers, the accounts payable and receivable of the injured party were seized, which helped to avoid theft of funds. Having learned about the initiation of a criminal case, the offender turned to the police with a false denunciation, claiming that the original documents had been stolen from him. He was soon detained by police officers and taken into custody.

During the preliminary investigation, the defendant fully admitted his guilt and entered into a pre-trial agreement with the investigation. After collecting the evidence base, the criminal case was sent to court, which found the resident of Novosibirsk guilty of the incriminated deeds and sentenced him to 3 and half years of imprisonment (suspended) with a probation period of 3 years.