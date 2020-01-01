The Leninsky District Court of Perm convicted seven members of an organized group involved in fraud.

They all worked for a company that positioned itself as an organization assisting in getting loans. The company was headed by a 32-year-old resident of Yekaterinburg. The organization offered assistance in getting loans to insolvent citizens and persons with a “bad” credit history. Employees of the company misled the clients promising that as a result of their assistance and interaction with partner-banks, of which there were more than 40 in the region, the loans will be approved with a 100% guarantee. They took money from the victims, allegedly for getting an approval for the loan at a specific bank, without taking measures to coordinate the loan applications with the bank. The amounts were different and depended on the size of the loan, which citizens expected. The organized group carried out its criminal activities under the guise of providing information and consulting services. Using this scheme, the offenders managed to deceive more than 200 residents of the Kama area. The total material damage caused to the victims amounted to about 1.5 million rubles

The activities of the company were suppressed by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory in the winter of 2017. In the course of operational-search activities, the police detained 13 offenders aged from 23 to 30 years. At the stage of the investigation already, the main suspect and five other members of the group signed pre-trial agreements. Their cases were considered in a special procedure. In July last year the organizer was sentenced to 3 years' imprisonment (suspended) and a fine of 300 thousand rubles. The rest of the suspects signing pre-trial agreements also received suspended sentences and significant fines.

Today the court put an end to the case of 7 more members of the group. All of them were found guilty under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud, that is, theft of other people's property by deception and abuse of trust, committed on a large scale by an organized group”. The offenders were sentenced to suspended terms ranging from 3.5 to 5 years and significant fines. In addition, the court ordered them to pay the material damage caused to the victims.