“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Krasnogvardeisky District of St. Petersburg have identified and liquidated a workshop for the illegal production of tobacco products.

In the course of operational measures, the police seized 600 packs of cigarettes in a grocery store on the Zanevsky Prospect. The products were pasted over with special stamps, which, according to the results of the examination, failed to meet the requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Krasnogvardeisky District of the city of St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 327.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As part of the investigation of the criminal case, the police found a workshop for the illegal manufacture of cigarettes. During the searches, two lines and eight machines for the production of tobacco products, over 100 boxes of finished products, a ton of tobacco, excise and special stamps, packaging, chemical reagents, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances and detain persons involved in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.