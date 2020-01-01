An officer of the MIA of Russia Division for the Omsky District, Major of the Internal Service Svetlana Dostovalova, together with a caring citizen, assisted Traffic Police inspectors in detaining a traffic rules offender who had hit pedestrians.

The driver of a passenger minibus was moving along Bogdan Khmelnitsky Street in the direction of the 10 Let Oktyabrya Street. At a busy intersection, he continued moving at a red light. At that time, three teenagers on bicycles and a grandfather with a small grandson were at the crosswalk. The offender committed a run-over the man and the child, after which he sharply increased speed and disappeared.

One of the eyewitnesses of the accident was Svetlana Dostovalova, chief accountant of the MIA of Russia Division for the Omsk Region. She reported the incident to the Traffic Police and followed the offender in her private car. A few kilometers later, at the request of Svetlana, another driver joined the pursuit in his SUV. In the area of Shestaya Rabochaya Street, they managed to block the path of the offender. They pulled out the key from the ignition and held the man until the arrival of the Traffic Police.

Arriving at the site Traffic Police officers noticed obvious signs of intoxication in the suspect. The examination results confirmed that the man was drunk.

The injured boy was taken to a hospital. At the moment his life is out of danger.

With regard to the drunk minibus driver, protocols were drawn up on administrative offenses provided for by part 1 of Article 12.8, part 1 of Article 12.12 and part 2 of Article 12.27 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation.