“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, in cooperation with the FSB of Russia, detained four members of an organized group suspected of illegal banking activities.

Operatives found that for four years the offenders had been providing cashing-in services to individuals and legal entities. From each transaction, they received a remuneration of 10-13 percent of the transferred amount. According to the preliminary data, the income from the unlawful banking exceeded 100 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the detainees a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

The police carried out seven searches in the offices and places of residence of the defendants in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Seals of organizations, electronic data carriers, primary documentation and draft records that have evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to establish the actual circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.