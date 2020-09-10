Today at the International Multimedia Press Center “Russia Today” an on-line conference was held by the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova on the topic: “Implementation of the state migration policy of the Russian Federation”. The event took place on the eve of the Day of Migration Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The head of the Main Directorate answered in detail the questions regarding the latest changes in the legislation on citizenship and migration registration, and also talked about the draft laws that are being developed by specialists of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration.

Various aspects of the activities of migration units in the current epidemiological situation, the peculiarities of organizing the process of providing public services during the period of restrictive measures were considered.

Valentina Kazakova also informed representatives of the media about the main directions of using modern technologies in the activities of the migration divisions.

At the end of the on-line conference, the Chief of the Main Directorate congratulated employees and veterans of migration units on the upcoming professional holiday.

Photos are provided by IIA “Russia Today”.