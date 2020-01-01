Officers of the migration unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, together with colleagues from the prosecutor's office, revealed a fictitious marriage between a 41-year-old resident of the Nizhneilimsky District and a foreign citizen.

At the beginning of the year, the 26-year-old foreigner applied to the police for a temporary residence permit in the Russian Federation. The young man provided the police with a marriage certificate, as well as documents on residence at the place of registration of his wife in the village of Shestakovo. In the course of the inspection, law enforcement officers revealed the fact of fictitious registration of the foreign citizen at the place of stay, as well as circumstances indicating that he had entered into a marriage without intending to start a family. From the moment of registration with the registry office, the newlyweds did not live together, did not run a joint household, their close relatives were not aware of the event. During the interview, the woman explained that she had married the foreigner so that he could receive in a simplified manner a temporary permit for residence in the Russian Federation.

Based on the materials provided by the prosecutor's office, the Nizhneilimsky District Court of the Irkutsk Region declared the marriage invalid. Currently, the ex-spouse is denied the issuance of documents for temporary residence in the Russian Federation.