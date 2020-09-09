Officers of the division for drug control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Adygea received operational information that a 31-year-old resident of the city of Maikop could be involved in the circulation of potent substances purchased by him via the Internet.

When conducting operational-search measures using technical means, the police, in cooperation with specialists from the Krasnodar customs, tracked the postal parcel, the recipient of which was the aforementioned Maikop resident.

Law enforcement officers carried out an operation, as a result of which they detained the man red-handed while receiving a parcel with pregabalin, the circulation of which is limited in the territory of the Russian Federation. The total weight of the seized potent substance was about 200 grams.

A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 226.1 of the Criminal Code of Russia “Illegal movement of potent substances across the customs border of the Customs Union within the EurAsEC”.

During the inspection at the place of residence of the defendant, a similar potent substance weighing more than 60 grams was found. The man acquired in a similar way in February - March this year. A criminal case was initiated on the fact. After completing the check of the defendant’s involvement in other episodes of illegal activity, the criminal cases will be combined into one proceeding.