As established by the investigators, a man born in 1983, developed at the end of 2016 a scheme of cash withdrawal bypassing the current legislation. To do this, the defendant created fictitious enterprises (LLCs and individual entrepreneurs), to whose accounts he transferred funds in relatively small amounts received from clients. The money was then cashed out through ATMs.

The demand in the business turned to be so high that after two years of existence, the organizer expanded the business and involved two more employees. One of them played the role of an accountant, the other actually replaced the head, looked for clients, and held negotiations. The cost of the offender's services has also grown.

For the sake of secrecy, the offenders conducted negotiations with customers through instant messengers.

In total, 26 fictitious enterprises were created by clandestine businessmen to realize their criminal intent. 273 million rubles were passed through their accounts in four years. The amount of income received by the criminal group was 10.5 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case against the man instituted on the grounds of the crime under part 2 of Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.