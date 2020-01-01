The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against members of an organized group whose members were engaged in illegal banking activities.

It was established that a 28-year-old resident of the city of Ulyanovsk, who had attracted four more of his acquaintances to illegal activities, offered services of cashing or transfer of funds to various legal entities. For those purposes, “ephemeral” firms were created, with which the customer entered into various contracts for the provision of imaginary services, and the funds were transferred to accounts of fictitious companies, after which they were cashed out in various ways and sent to the customer.

At the same time, “ephemeral” firms were registered for a small fee to persons with an asocial lifestyle. During the period of the illegal activity, over 40 “ephemeral” companies were created.

For the provision of their services, the defendants withheld four percent of the amount cashed.

As a result of the searches carried out on the territory of the Leninsky and Zasviyazhsky districts of the city of Ulyanovsk, the police seized various financial documents, computer equipment, electronic digital signature keys, citizens' passports, and stamps.

It became to suppress the illegal activities of the defendants as a result of the operational-search measures carried out by officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region together with the FSB of Russia Department for the Ulyanovsk Region with the power support by the Rosgvardia regional unit.

At present, the investigation of the criminal case has been completed and sent with the approved indictment to Court.

In total, the investigators identified and investigated 80 episodes of unlawful activity committed by this group. With respect to all the organized group members a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. In accordance with the current legislation of the Russian Federation, illegal banking activities committed as part of an organized group are punishable by up to seven years in prison.