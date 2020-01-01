“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ostankinsky District of Moscow detained a man suspected of fraud.

According to available information, the offender called an 82-year-old resident of the capital and introduced himself as a law enforcement officer. The stranger asked the pensioner if she had been subjected to fraudulent actions, and advised her to call him if such situations arised.

The next day she received a call from another stranger. He began convincing the woman to give him all her savings, threatening to block her bank card. The frightened, victim turned for help to the man who had called her the day before. He advised to fulfill all the requirements of the offender, allegedly for his detention at the time of transfer of funds. Then the elderly woman withdrew 675 thousand rubles through the nearest ATM and handed them to the swindler through the window. She realized later that she had been deceived and contacted the police.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ostankinsky District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police detained one of the suspects on the Lebedyanskaya Street. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Currently, operative and investigative steps are being taken to detain the accomplice in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.