“As a result of operational and preventive measures in the Baltic Sea, officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Svetlogorsky” detained a diver who, using diving equipment, illegally mined raw amber from the sea bottom.
In the offender's boat, the police found 14 kilograms 570 grams of sun stone. In addition, the police seized a watercraft with a motor, as well as hoses, a jet nozzle and light diving equipment,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
In relation to the citizen an administrative offense protocol has been drawn up, as provided for by Article 7.5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.
