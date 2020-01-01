“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Belgorod Region, suppressed fraud in the funeral services market. An entrepreneur and two women who had been working in that area for a long time were suspected of committing the illegal actions.

According to preliminary data, from 2018 to December 2019, the offenders provided the Social Security Center of the Military Commissariat of the Belgorod Region with fake documents on the manufacture and erection of more than fifty monuments in the burial places of Great Patriotic War veterans. Knowing that, in accordance with federal legislation, such expenses are reimbursed from the federal budget, they unlawfully received payments in the amount of over one million seven hundred thousand rubles. The investigators found that the tombstones, which the participants in the criminal scheme reported about, had been made earlier and installed without their participation.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Belgorod Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.