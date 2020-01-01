In connection with the questions on the procedure of admitting to traffic in the Russian Federation of vehicles registered in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union, including the Republic of Armenia, and run by citizens of Russia, the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate makes the following clarification.

The duty of the state registration of a vehicle has been established by Federal Law No. 283-FZ of August 3, 2018 “On the State Registration of Vehicles in the Russian Federation and Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” and occurs for the vehicle owner within ten days from the date of its temporary importation to the territory of the Russian Federation for a period of over one year or from the date of acquiring the ownership rights to the vehicle that has not been earlier registered in the Russian Federation.

Failure to comply with the above legislative provisions expressed in driving a vehicle that has not been duly registered after the expiry of the term established, is regarded as an administrative offense and is penalized with a fine ranging from 500 to 800 rubles, and in the case of a repeated offense – with a fine of 5 thousand rubles or a deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period from 1 to 3 months (part 1 of Article 12.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation).

However, these requirements do not apply to vehicles participating in the international traffic. A vehicle can be regarded as such, when owned by a person permanently residing outside the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, a resident of the Russian Federation cannot be regarded as a participant of the international traffic if he does not have a permanent residence in the country where the vehicle has been registered.

With account of special conditions of entry of the Republic of Armenia into the Eurasian Economic Union, the cars, imported to its territory and released at reduced rates are regarded as foreign goods for the rest of the EAEU member states, including the Russian Federation, which means that their import and use are allowed only subject to customs clearance.

In accordance with the obligations assumed by the Armenian side upon joining the union, it must ensure the use of such vehicles only on the territory of the republic and disallow their export outside its borders without customs clearance. However, as the established practice shows, this condition is not met by the Armenian side, which provoked the import and operation of a significant number of such vehicles in the Russian Federation.

The absence of the necessary registration and customs documents is an administrative offense provided for in part 1 of Article 12.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, and is punishable by a warning or a fine of 500 rubles with the detention of the vehicle.

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate recommends that you familiarize yourself in detail with the legal regulation of admission to participation in road traffic of vehicles registered in the Republic of Armenia and imported into the Russian Federation, and in case of a desire to purchase such a car, objectively assess the potential risks.

The State Traffic Safety Inspectorate calls on citizens to be skeptical about the advertisements posted on the Internet about the allegedly financially profitable purchase of cars registered in the Republic of Armenia, based on inaccurate information about the absence of corresponding databases of such vehicles in the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, and the absence of the ability to record offenses committed on them in an automatic mode and to issue decisions on violation of traffic rules.

It should be noted that the activities of the traffic police officers in the supervision of traffic is not selective. Information on the movement of vehicles registered in foreign countries is significant for ensuring safety, which means that surveillance activities will continue in strict accordance with international treaties and the legislation of the Russian Federation.