Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia and representatives of the oil-company security service suppressed a theft of fuel.

As a result of operational-search measures, an employee of an oil-depot and four employees of private security companies were detained. Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph “b” of part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

Accord to the investigators, the offenders since March of the current year regularly made tie-ins to the oil-product pipe-line and pumped out fuel. Each accomplice had a defined role. Thus, one of them watched the surroundings, others blocked the operation of the video-surveillance systems. In total, about 16 tons of premium class gasoline (AI-95) were stolen.

During searches of the object and the adjacent territory as well as of the suspects' places of residence, over 260 liters of gasoline were seized as well as appliances for pumping and transporting fuel, seals, tools. Items for closing the objectives of video-surveillance cameras, service documents and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.