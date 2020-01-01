“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow with the power support of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of fraud against car-owners.

According to investigators, to implement their criminal intent, the suspects staged traffic accidents. In particular, at the end of July, in the Gerasim Kurin Street the offenders threw a piece of soap at the car going through a pedestrian crossing, imitating a collision. After that, one of the group members in his car followed the driver, who was already some distance away from the crossing, and informed him that he had committed a traffic accident. When they returned to the place of the alleged traffic accident, the second accomplice posed as the run-down pedestrian and introduced himself as a police officer. He demanded for payment of a compensation for the harm to his health as well for reimbursement of the damage to his watch the repair of which was assessed at about two million rubles. The misled driver gave away all the money he had with him, 200 thousand rubles, to the stagers of the car accident, after which they escaped.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Fili-Davydkovo District of the city of Moscow initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, two of the alleged members of the gang were detained on Marshall Tukhachevsky Street. The court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of one of the suspects, the second is under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly.

During the inspection of the detainee's car the police seized mobile phones, fake state registration plates and special stickers for alteration of the numbers. There was also found sandpaper supposedly used for vehicles damaging as well as soap and sweets for blow imitation.

There are grounds to believe that the detainees could be involved in similar crimes committed in Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the suspects' unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.