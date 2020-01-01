“Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have taken measures to suppress illegal trafficking in precious metals.

Thus, operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory in collaboration with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Subdivision for the Motyginsky District detained a mine employee suspected of theft and illegal transportation of natural gold.

During operational activities in cooperation with officers of the Traffic Police the offender's car was stopped. During the search of the car, under the passenger seat, the Police found 11 bundles with gold-containing concentrate.

It was established that the man worked in one of the gold-mining companies of the Territory. According to preliminary data, the offender in the course of several months stole gold-containing sand and gold nuggets from the territory of the enterprise for subsequent sale and hid them in the wood. According to the results of forensic examination, the value of the stolen products amounted to about 8.5 million rubles.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Motyginsky District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory have instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 4 of Article 158 and part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

And in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) officers of the Road Patrol Service on the 252 kilometer of the federal highway “Kolyma” stopped a foreign car run by a resident of the Magadan Region. During the search the police found with the citizen and seized 12 bundles with natural stream bullion gold as well as jewelry. The total value of the seized products exceeds 4.8 million rubles.

The man explained that he was driving in his car from the Magadan Region to the Krasnodar Territory, where he planned to sell the precious metal.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for the Tattinsky District of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 191 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.