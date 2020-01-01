As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Voronezh revealed a fact of fraud amounting to more than a million rubles.

It was found that the 41-year-old leader of a public organization had applied for a grant to organize a shooting skill tournament. After the approval of the application, the organization received funds of the grant in an amount of 2.17 million rubles, of which 1.14 million rubles were stolen by the offender and spent on personal needs.

To conceal the theft, the defendant made fictitious contracts, according to which third organizations provided services for pyrotechnic works, the construction of an obstacle course, the rent of army tents and field kitchens. He presented those documents as confirmation of the use of the grant funds for intended purposes.

The suspect was detained by the police pursuant to Article 91 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation. In relation to the suspect, the Unit for investigation of organized criminal activity of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. For the commission of this unlawful act, the legislation provides for a punishment of up to the life imprisonment.