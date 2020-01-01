Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Novokubansky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 54-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation, the defendant sold a two-room apartment belonging to his relative to a married couple under a forged power of attorney that had no legal force. The man disposed of the money in the amount of 1 million rubles received from the victims at his discretion.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the offender.

A sufficient evidence base has been collected, in connection with which the materials of the criminal case with an approved indictment have been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years.