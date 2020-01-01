In February of this year, the Division for the Execution of Administrative Legislation of the MIA of Russia Administration for Novokuznetsk received a statement from a shoe company about a fact of sale of several models of sneakers on which the trademark of their company was illegally used. At the same time, the price of counterfeit shoes differed insignificantly from the price of real branded products. During the check, the police found out that the sale was carried out in a store located in a large shopping center. Police officers established the fact of selling shoes with signs of counterfeiting.

In the store the Police found 145 pairs of counterfeit shoes. The director of the limited liability company that owned the store did not admit his guilt in the sale of counterfeit footwear. The suspicious sneakers were seized and sent to the copyright holder for examination.

As a result of the administrative investigation carried out, with regard to the legal entity, a limited liability company, the police drew up a protocol under part 2 of Article 14.10 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services)”.

The collected materials were sent for consideration to the Arbitration Court of the Kemerovo Region, which ruled to hold the trade organization accountable for committing an administrative offense and imposed a fine on the legal entity in the amount of 2,621,625 rubles. Counterfeit shoes must be destroyed.