Today, the federal law of June 8, 2020 No. 182-FZ “On Amendments to the Federal Law “On Migration Registration of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Russian Federation” (hereinafter - the Federal Law) comes into force.

The federal law is aimed at simplifying the procedure for the implementation of migration registration of foreign citizens and stateless persons on the territory of Russia.

Previously, in most cases, foreigners did not have the opportunity to register other foreign citizens, including their family members, at the place of stay at the address of the living quarters they owned. The changes made, allow all categories of foreigners who are home-owners to act as a host.

According to the Federal Law, for the participants of the State Program for Assisting the Voluntary Resettlement of Compatriots Living Abroad and Members of Their Families to the Russian Federation, the period during which these persons are exempted from registration at the place of stay is increased to 30 days from the date of arrival at the place stay.

The obligation of a foreign citizen to independently notify the migration registration body about his actual place of stay is established in the event when the receiving party is outside the Russian Federation.

Applications for registration (deregistration) at the place of residence by foreign citizens can now be submitted not only in person, but also electronically through the federal state information system “Unified portal of state and municipal services (functions)” (hereinafter - EPGU), as well as through multifunctional centers for the provision of state and municipal services. In addition, registration and deregistration at the place of stay can also be carried out through EPGU.