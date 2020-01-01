On September 4, the police of the Pereslavsky District received a message that a man born in 1937 had gone into a forest and did not return. It was established that at about 11 am the pensioner went to pick mushrooms in the forest near the village of Berezhki and got lost. He did not have his phone with him.

Police officers promptly arrived to the scene. The search activities, which involved police officers, and volunteers, continued all day and evening, but to no avail. The next day, the search continued, and at about 2 pm the elderly man was found lying in a swamp, completely exhausted. To quickly take the man out of the forest onto the road, the arrival of a tractor was organized. The elderly man was then taken to a hospital in the police car and hospitalized.

His relatives thanked the police and volunteers for their help.