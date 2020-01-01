“Criminal investigation officers of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained two suspects of a series of frauds against elderly people.

In July, four citizens filed statements of fraud with the police. Operatives found that in all the cases the offenders acted according to the same scheme. One of the accomplices called the victims' home phone numbers and introduced himself as the chief doctor of a medical organization. He reported that the test results allegedly indicated that they had serious illnesses and that urgent treatment was needed. Then his accomplice visited pensioners at home and offered to buy some drugs. Fearing for their health, citizens transferred money to the man. The preliminary damage exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

Four criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes provided for in Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding.

As a result of operational-search measures, the two suspects were detained in the Moscow Region. They had nothing to do with medicine, and under the guise of expensive drugs they sold sedatives to the victims. The offender disposed of the stolen funds at their discretion.

During the search, mobile phones, bank and SIM cards, and other items of evidentiary value for the criminal case were seized. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.