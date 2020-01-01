“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Odintsovsky Urban District with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained four robbery suspects.

It was preliminarily established that in the evening the offenders broke into the territory of the warehouse located on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street in the town of Odintsovo near Moscow. They tied up the guards and, threatening the plant workers with objects that looked like pistols, stole about two million medical masks and 600 electronic thermometers. The men also took away the victims' money, mobile phones and expensive branded wrist watch encrusted with diamonds. The offenders loaded all the stolen property into a van and fled. The total damage exceeded 64 million rubles.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police identified and detained the suspects in Moscow. One of them - had a criminal record. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for all the detainees.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.