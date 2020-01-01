Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania exposed a 39-year-old resident of Vladikavkaz of illegal actions stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud committed on an especially large scale”.

The police found that the business woman signed a state contract with one of the republican hospitals for the provision of ambulance car washing services. The entrepreneur, acting deliberately, out of personal selfish interest, decided to extract additional profit and, in violation of the contract terms, provided incomplete services. For payment, she submitted to the customer fictitious documents about the allegedly completed work, on the basis of which she received more than six million rubles.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the defendant in accordance with part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

Currently, further investigative actions and operational-search measures are being carried out aimed at establishing the circumstances of the incident as well as at consolidating the evidence base.