The investigative unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Irkutskoye” have completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement, that is, theft of someone else's property entrusted to the culprit, committed on an especially large scale”.

During the investigation, it was established that a 38-year-old Irkutsk woman, being the chairman of a credit and consumer cooperative, misappropriated the depositors' money. The investigators found out that the offender, while actively advertising the services offered, repeatedly changed the address of her credit institution. Agreements on the transfer of personal savings of shareholders were concluded with citizens for a specified period of time. According to those documents, the cooperative promised to pay for the use of funds a compensation of up to 84% per annum. During the period of the financial organization's activity, the founder, through deception and abuse of trust, took possession of the funds of 24 residents of Irkutsk from among the depositors of the cooperative, most of whom were pensioners. According to expert assessments, the preliminary amount of the damage exceeded 13 million rubles. The woman disposed of the money obtained by criminal means at her discretion. The investigating authorities carried out seven searches, including those at the detainee’s relatives. To prove the guilt of the alleged offender, more than 30 technical and forensic examinations were carried out, including accounting and handwriting examinations.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of her own recognizance and appropriate behavior. Currently, the criminal case has been sent for consideration to Kirovsky District Court of the city of Irkutsk.

Press-Service of the MIA General Administration for the Irkutsk Region