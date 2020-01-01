The investigative unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” have completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 53-year-old local resident, who is accused of committing 23 episodes of crime under part 2 of Art. 159 "Fraud committed with causing significant damage", 64 episodes under part 3 of Art. 159 "Fraud committed with causing significant damage", 2 episodes under part 4 of Art. 159 of the RF Criminal Code "Fraud committed with causing a damage on an especially large scale."

At the beginning of the year, the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Yakutskoye” received statements from residents of Yakutsk, who for a long period of time suffered from the criminal actions of a woman who introduced herself as an employee of the city administration and, by deception, stole various amounts of money from them under the pretext of registering apartments and land plots. In the territory of Yakutsk.

The preliminary investigation established that the defendant, through the conclusion of oral loan agreements, convinced 89 citizens of the need to transfer funds to her totaling over 36 million rubles. To make her criminal actions look more convincing, she issued receipts to citizens for the funds received.