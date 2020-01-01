The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Stavropol Territory sent to court a multi-episode criminal case on banditry, extortion and possession of arms and ammunition, initiated against two residents of Stavropol and the Shpakovsky District.

The preliminary investigation established that the organizer of the armed group deliberately selected a physically fit accomplice as a partner to commit extortion on the territory of the regional center and the neighboring district. Seven residents of Stavropol suffered from the actions of the defendants. Under various pretexts, threatening with violence and the use of firearms, they demanded from citizens a total of more than 300 thousand rubles. Two victims, fearing for their lives, fulfilled the demands and transferred part of the funds. Later, one of the victims turned to the police for help.

The offenders’ illegal actions were stopped by detectives of the criminal investigation department of the regional GA. During the searches, the police seized from them arms converted into firearms.

Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. The armed group organizer was charged with committing crimes under part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Creation of a stable armed group (gang)”, part 3 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts, ammunition” and part 3 of Article 163 of the Russian Criminal Code “Extortion”. After the approval of the indictment, the materials were sent for consideration to the Court of the Stavropol Territory.

A pre-trial agreement was concluded with the second participant. The criminal case charging him with committing crimes under part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Creation of a stable armed group (gang)”, part 3 of Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “"Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of arms, their main parts, ammunition” and part 3 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Extortion”, is currently pending in court.