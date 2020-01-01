A resident of the city of Nizhnevartovsk, who suffered from fraudulent actions of unknown persons, contacted the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city.
As the victim explained, earlier she saw on the Internet an advertisement of a possibility of additional earnings, followed the link and got registered. After a while, a call from an unknown person was received to the applicant's subscriber number, who said that for trading on the stock exchange with financial products, it was necessary to replenish the personal account. The woman from Nizhnevartovsk agreed and contributed the required amounts.
In addition, it was established that the applicant also transferred funds for deposit insurance. Under the terms of the transaction she also assumed the obligation to pay 13% income tax and 15% broker's commission from the deposit account.
In August of this year, the victim tried to withdraw funds from the deposit, but found out that no money was transferred to the bank card account. The total damage from the activities of the offenders amounted to 2,500,000 rubles.
A criminal investigation was initiated under Article 159 “Fraud” of the Russian Criminal Code.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.