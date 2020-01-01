A resident of the city of Nizhnevartovsk, who suffered from fraudulent actions of unknown persons, contacted the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city.

As the victim explained, earlier she saw on the Internet an advertisement of a possibility of additional earnings, followed the link and got registered. After a while, a call from an unknown person was received to the applicant's subscriber number, who said that for trading on the stock exchange with financial products, it was necessary to replenish the personal account. The woman from Nizhnevartovsk agreed and contributed the required amounts.

In addition, it was established that the applicant also transferred funds for deposit insurance. Under the terms of the transaction she also assumed the obligation to pay 13% income tax and 15% broker's commission from the deposit account.

In August of this year, the victim tried to withdraw funds from the deposit, but found out that no money was transferred to the bank card account. The total damage from the activities of the offenders amounted to 2,500,000 rubles.

A criminal investigation was initiated under Article 159 “Fraud” of the Russian Criminal Code.