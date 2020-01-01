“The Investigation unit of the MIA Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a group of persons whose members were suspected of 20 episodes of car insurance fraud.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders purchased expensive foreign cars and received insurance policies of mandatory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners. Then they mounted damaged body parts on those cars, staged a traffic accident and announced the occurrence of an insured event. Subsequently, they received large insurance payments. The damage to the four insurance companies amounted to about seven million rubles.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, police officers detained seven suspects. With regard to two suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not to leave and to behave properly.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Leninsky District Court of the city of Ulyanovsk,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.