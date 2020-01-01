“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Division of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained four suspects of illegal use of means of goods individualization.

According to preliminary data, the offenders bought counterfeit smart-phones, smart-watches and accessories abroad and marked them with the trademark of a well-known manufacturer. Counterfeits were sold in one of the Moscow electronics markets, as well as through an online store.

Investigator of the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Art. 180 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to all the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Policemen searched the warehouse and pavilions of the shopping complex. Over six thousand pieces of digital equipment and accessories were discovered and seized, which, according to the examination results, were counterfeit products and dummies. The total damage caused to rights holders amounted to about 9 million rubles.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.