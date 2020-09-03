In the course of operational-search activities, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Novosibirsk Region identified and detained a 37-year-old director and two employees of one of the rehabilitation centers in Novosibirsk, who were suspected of illegally imprisoning twenty-four people (aged from 19 to 69), and abducting a person.

The police found that relatives of the illegal detainees found advertisements posted on the streets and published on the Internet about the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction. Then they entered into an agreement and for a monetary reward (from 15 to 60 thousand rubles) they transferred the person to a rehabilitation center.

According to the victims, physical force and threats were used against them, after which the offenders forced them to sign documents on their allegedly voluntary consent to stay in the institution. They could not tell their relatives or the police about their situation, since the center had a ban on communication with the outside world. The doors of the house were always closed, and the windows were equipped with metal structures with chains, which made it impossible to leave the premises.

In addition, the police found that in July of this year one of the victims was abducted by the detainees with the use of physical violence from Planetnaya Street in the Kalininsky District of Novosibirsk.

During a search of the center, police found baseball bats, handcuffs, documentation, service contracts, receipts of stay and psychotropic drugs.

Based on the material collected by the police, the Investigation Administration for the Novosibirsk Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Abduction of a person committed by a group of persons by prior agreement” and part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal imprisonment by a group of persons by prior agreement”.

At present, further operational-search activities are being carried out aimed at identifying accomplices in the crime and the involvement of the defendants in other facts of criminal activity on the territory of Novosibirsk and the Novosibirsk Region. The criminal investigation continues.