Today, the Federal portal of draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia posted for public discussion a notice on the preparation of a draft resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation “On Amendments to the Rules for Keeping (Staying) in Special Institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation or its territorial body of foreign citizens and stateless persons subject to administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation in the form of forced expulsion from the Russian Federation, deportation or readmission, approved by Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 30, 2013 No. 1306” (hereinafter - draft resolution).

The draft resolution proposes to establish increased dietary norms for pregnant women, nursing mothers, disabled people of groups I and II and sick people during their stay in temporary detention centers for foreign citizens.

Currently the abovementioned norms are not included in the Rules for Keeping (Staying) in Special Institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation or its territorial body of foreign citizens and stateless persons subject to administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation in the form of forced expulsion from the Russian Federation, deportation or readmission, approved by Decree of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 30, 2013 No. 1306.

In addition, to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of foreign citizens (stateless persons) held in special institutions, it is proposed to implement their right to purchase essential goods.