The Investigation Unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Klin completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case initiated on the basis of crimes provided for in Article 228.1 and Article 228.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, against a previously convicted 24-year-old resident of the Kaluga Region. Illegal activities were suppressed by officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control together with colleagues from the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region and the Urban District of Klin.

As a result of operational-search activities, in January 2020, in the premises rented by the suspect, the police found and seized containers with a white substance with a total weight of about six kilograms, cans of reagents and sacks of granules. A chemical study showed that the seized substances were mephedrone and its precursor, the total weight of which was over 20 kilograms.

During the investigation, it was established that in September 2019 the offender had rented a land plot located near the village of Nikolaevka, where he equipped a utility room as a laboratory for the production of mephedrone. The man bought the necessary ingredients with which he synthesized the drug. In addition, he installed an outdoor video surveillance camera, a lighting and heating system, and also purchased respiratory protection means and means of protecting hands from chemical burns.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.

At the moment the criminal investigation has been completed and the criminal case has been sent to court.