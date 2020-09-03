While on duty at the stationary post on the Orenburg-Orsk highway, officers of the road-patrol service of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orskoye” stopped a Renault-Premium car- transporter. In the semi-trailer of the vehicle there were eight foreign cars of the following brands: Toyota Camry, Kia, Toyota Land Cruiser, Land Rover and BMW.

When checking the available documents and inspecting the cars, the police found that the registration certificates of six vehicles had signs of forgery, and the BMW car was on the Interpol wanted list. It was established that six cars were stolen in various regions of the country, and the BMW car was stolen in Germany. One of the cars - Toyota Camry - had documents in order.

At present, all the cars have been seized and placed in a special parking lot.

Now a police check into this fact is under way, the results of the check will determine an appropriate procedural decision.

The management of the Russian MIA Administration for the Orenburg Region received a letter from one of the owners of the stolen cars, in which he expresses his gratitude to the police officers who showed vigilance and helped to return the cars to the owners.