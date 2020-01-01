“The Kievsky District Court of Simferopol has chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in relation to the suspect in stealing money from the car of the collection service,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

As previously reported, information about the theft of about 40 million rubles during cash collection at one of the gas stations was received by the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Belogorsky District after midnight on September 1. The cash collectors’ vehicle drove up to the gas station. One of the cash collectors went inside, and when he returned, he did not find either the car or his partner in the same place. After some time, the police found the car in an abandoned garden one kilometer away from the scene of the incident. The driver was not in it, and the packages in which the cash was transported turned to be opened.

“A criminal case with regard to the facts was initiated by the MIA of Russia Division for the Belogorsky District under part 4 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. The suspect in committing that high-profile crime was arrested promptly by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea, in cooperation with colleagues from the city of Kerch and the regional department of the FSB of Russia. A part of the stolen cash was seized from him. He had given the rest of the money to his female friend, who hid it on the territory of a private household, where it was found by the police. With regard to the woman, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of house arrest,” Irina Volk specified.

The preliminary investigation continues.