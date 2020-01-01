“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Combating Extremism together with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, in cooperation with the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of organizing illegal migration.

Operatives found that the offenders produced and sold to foreign citizens, staying in the Russian Federation in violation of migration legislation, forged documents: patents, migration cards, notifications of temporary registration, etc. For their services they charged from 2 to 3 thousand rubles. According to preliminary estimates the total amount of illegal income exceeded 6 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under Article 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search activities, three alleged members of the group, natives of one of the countries of Central Asia, were detained. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

During searches in the places of actual residence of the defendants, press equipment for the production of forged documents, personal computers and mobile phones were found. The detachable parts of registration forms at the place of stay of foreign citizens and migration cards were also seized.

Currently, further investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.