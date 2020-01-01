“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption, together with colleagues from the Moscow Region, detained suspects of fraud in the construction of a cottage village.

According to available information, from 2007 to 2012, the offenders attracted funds from citizens under the pretext of selling premium-class suburban real estate in the Urban District of Krasnogorsk. On the territory of the cottage village, it was planned to build social infrastructure objects: a gymnasium school, a kindergarten, a multifunctional sports center and a shopping complex. In addition, the project provided for the improvement of the embankment, playgrounds, tennis courts and trails for mountain skiing and tobogganing.

The suspects entered into contracts with individuals for the purchase and sale of land and residential buildings. However, the obligations to the buyers of the premium class real estate were not fulfilled. According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage exceeded 100 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, four suspects were detained. Currently, with regard to two of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and the others are placed under house arrest.

In the territory of the Moscow Region, more than 25 searches were carried out in residential and office premises belonging to the defendants. Draft records, office equipment, bank cards, mobile phones, servers, flash cards, as well as other items and documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case were found and seized.

Measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.