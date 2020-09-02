In the Tambov Region, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the Regional Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs during operational activities detained three citizens of CIS countries suspected of drug trafficking. During the personal search of foreigners, parcels of heroin with a total weight of 200 grams, prepared for contactless distribution, were found.

A criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues on a large scale”. The detainees were placed in a pre-trial detention center for the period of the investigation.

During the investigation, the police established that the offenders had colluded with a certain curator, who sent foreigners to Russian regions to sell drugs. Each of the foreigners received certain instructions for the transportation, packaging, organization of small batches of drugs and the organization of their subsequent sale. All the actions were contactless. The investigation of the criminal case allowed the investigators to identify additional episodes of the suspects' criminal activities. A hiding place where the offenders stored drugs was found. Additionally, 287 grams of heroin were seized.

Currently, activities are underway to identify other persons involved in the illegal distribution of drugs, and to locate the caches.