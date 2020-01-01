Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure together with colleagues from the Administration on Transport for the Central Federal District detained a suspect in an attempted sale of drugs.

It was preliminarily established that the offender was engaged in the transportation of heroin by rail to the territory of the Yaroslavl, Voronezh and Tula regions.

As a result of operational-search activities during the next transportation of a large batch of drugs, the suspect was detained in the Moscow Region. He turned to be a native of one of the countries of Central Asia.

During the personal search of the detainee by the police, heroin with a total weight of about 180 grams was found, prepared for further transfer to accomplices in the Voronezh Region.

Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for the Moscow-Kurskaya Railway Station initiated a criminal case on the features of offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

During the search at the suspect’s place of residence, devices for packing drugs, scales and about two kilograms of heroin were seized.

Currently further measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity are being implemented.