A two-day regional meeting-seminar of the heads of legal departments of territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and educational organizations of the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia located in the Far Eastern and Siberian federal districts was held in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the videoconferencing mode.

In his greeting, State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov noted the importance and necessity of legal work, thanked the heads of legal units for their work, and touched on the issue of planned changes in the legislation.

The meeting-seminar was attended by the chiefs and officers of the Treaty and Law Department, the Department of Civil Service and Personnel, the Department for Logistics and Medical Support, Department for Financial and Economic Policy and Ensuring the Social Guarantees, the Control and Audit Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation.

During the event, legal issues arising in the activities of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and its educational organizations were considered, and ways of their solution were developed, taking into account the implementation of the Concept of legal regulation and legal support of the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for the period from 2017 to 2021, approved by Order No. 1 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Russia dated January 9, 2017.

As part of the discussion of the legal work organization and the analysis of the identified positive experience, proposals for improvement of this work were formed, and the tasks of the legal divisions of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the implementation of the Concept were determined.